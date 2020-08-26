Walterman: Health issues and wearing a mask

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

My letter is in reference to a letter from readers in The Journal Times Aug. 12. A.G. Urbaniak's letter prompted me to write. I'm sorry you cannot wear a mask due to a health issue. I find it hard to believe you've been harassed, mocked, sworn at, spat on and threatened by the responsible mask-wearing residents of Racine after telling them you can't wear a mask because of a health issue. But what do I know. I'm a mask-wearing individual with multiple health issues that hasn't experienced or witnessed what you've been through.

I thank Cory Mason too for his mandate which actually can save lives. I'm sorry you're moving out of the city but what makes you think that will allow you to see people's smiles? I don't know of many places that don't require wearing a mask.

I'm sorry you're changing allegiance to the Democratic Party after 20 years although that doesn't surprise me. It took Trump a long time to realize the benefit of wearing a mask and he says he's a genius. So because of a few ignorant people who may or may not have treated you poorly, you are moving with all the expenses that involves to maybe see people not wearing masks and changing your 20-year voting habits all because of Cory Mason's mandate. Your final statement that other voters feel the same way makes me sad but like you I hope they also move away.

B.J. Walterman, Mount Pleasant

