Walterman: Feeding into the distrust

I think your editorial about the CDC feeds into people not trusting scientists and further fuels people's refusal to be vaccinated.

I knew about the delta variant at least as early as May and the possibility of more variants if people weren't vaccinated. I knew we wouldn't return to normalcy around July 4 because it was obvious too many people weren't getting vaccinated.

I received my COVID vaccine as soon as I could. I haven't stopped wearing a mask indoors even though I received my second COVID shot on March 5. I will also get a booster as soon as I'm eligible.

The flu shot was mandatory at Ascension as a condition of employment all the years I worked until my retirement. I don't remember public protests for the flu shot.

I just read on social media a post of a person distrusting the CDC, FDA and scientists in general and therefore the individual wasn't going to be vaccinated. Big headlines putting the CDC in bad light has consequences for people who may or may not even read the full editorial.

B.J. Walterman, Mount Pleasant

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0