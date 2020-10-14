 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wallner: Stimulus of 2009
0 comments

Wallner: Stimulus of 2009

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Despite their differences, the Republicans and Democrats managed to get together this year and pass a huge socialistic massive government spending stimulus bill to help save the economy but never forget the stimulus of 2009 when nearly every Republican in Congress voted against it because Barack Obama was the president as the Republicans pretended to be concerned about the national debt.

Mark Wallner, Pleasant Prairie

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Krummel: Police radio expenses

The Journal Times published an article on Oct. 4 on A1 regarding Caledonia police radios and how expensive it is to upgrade, or reprogram. I a…

Letters

Fosbinder: Enough bickering

In the face of the very deadly pandemic the leader of both chambers in Madison keep harping about illegal "abuse of power" by our governor. An…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News