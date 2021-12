People should have the same zeal to attack the COVID-19 virus as any other foreign invader.

Just because the virus isn’t using bombs and bullets doesn’t make it any less deadly.

We should be thankful that we can easily fight the virus with mere masks and vaccines and not have to send troops to far away lands to get shot at and blown to pieces.

If everyone had followed CDC guidelines from day one this pandemic would have been over with a year ago.

Mark Wallner, Pleasant Prairie

