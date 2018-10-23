All Scott Walker and the Republicans in control of our state have done is lure companies with cheaper labor and tax incentives which in all reality is legalized bribery to get a handful of companies to move from Illinois as if Illinois was a foreign country to be exploited.
As for the Foxconn deal, it’s corporate welfare at its finest. Newer and better OLED screen technology is already taking market share away from LCDs. LCDs could easily be obsolete long before the state breaks even on the deal. Favoring one technology over another is the very thing Republican politicians have claimed they’re against, that we should let the marketplace decide.
As one other said a while back, if the government could pick winners and losers communism would have worked.
Mark Wallner, Pleasant Prairie
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.