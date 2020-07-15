Wallner: BLM is not racist

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

There’s nothing wrong or racist about the Black Lives Matter organization.

People’s main concern is what affects them and their families the most. For some it may be cancer or diabetes and for others it may be racism.

Telling the Black Lives Matter organization that all lives matter is like telling the American Cancer Society that all diseases matter and they should change their name to the American Disease Society.

Mark Wallner, Pleasant Prairie

