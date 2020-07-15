Wallner: BLM is not racist
Wallner: BLM is not racist

There’s nothing wrong or racist about the Black Lives Matter organization.

People’s main concern is what affects them and their families the most. For some it may be cancer or diabetes and for others it may be racism.

Telling the Black Lives Matter organization that all lives matter is like telling the American Cancer Society that all diseases matter and they should change their name to the American Disease Society.

Mark Wallner, Pleasant Prairie

