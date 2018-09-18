Owners of fuel saving hybrid and electric vehicles should be commended for helping to lessen the demand for gasoline which helps keep the price down for everyone and to keep our air cleaner. (No, I don’t own one yet.)
But leave it to the Republican politicians in total control of our state to show their appreciation by making them pay an extra tax every year. No matter what their intentions, penalizing alternative energy vehicles encourages people to keep buying gas guzzlers, which amounts to a handout to the oil companies.
The alternative energy revolution has only begun. You can’t stop progress, but Republican politicians are doing their best to slow it down to protect the profits of old-line industries.
Mark Wallner
Pleasant Prairie
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.