Owners of fuel saving hybrid and electric vehicles should be commended for helping to lessen the demand for gasoline which helps keep the price down for everyone and to keep our air cleaner. (No, I don’t own one yet.)

But leave it to the Republican politicians in total control of our state to show their appreciation by making them pay an extra tax every year. No matter what their intentions, penalizing alternative energy vehicles encourages people to keep buying gas guzzlers, which amounts to a handout to the oil companies.

The alternative energy revolution has only begun. You can’t stop progress, but Republican politicians are doing their best to slow it down to protect the profits of old-line industries.

Mark Wallner

Pleasant Prairie

