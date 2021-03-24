 Skip to main content
Walker: Wind Point endorsements
Walker: Wind Point endorsements

I’m voting to re-elect Susan Sanabria as president, and Marty Messner, Don Gloo and newcomer Mike Rohrer to trustees on the Wind Point Village Board.

I have been a resident of Wind Point since 2007 and have really enjoyed living in our beautiful, peaceful village. We have the third lowest taxes in Racine County and yet have efficient waste/recycling collection, snow plowing and other village services. The Wind Point Lighthouse and grounds have been upgraded each year, and the Village Green has been renovated with a new gazebo, walking path, playground and spruced up tennis/pickleball courts.

I would like to see this momentum continue. After reading Tuesday’s Meet Wind Point’s candidates in the Journal Times, I believe these four stand out as committed to maintaining Wind Point’s heritage, independence and security.

Jim Walker, Wind Point

