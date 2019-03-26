Try 3 months for $3

I will be voting for Steve Smetana on April 2. Steve, a lifelong resident of Racine, respects and admires the city's history — manufacturing, close-knit neighborhoods, and volunteerism — and has a vision for its future with Foxconn looming large on the horizon. Essential to a flourishing future will be continued investment in our neighborhoods, schools and institutions of higher learning. All things that Steve supports.

Steve has a proven track-record as an alderman who is responsive to the needs of his local ward and constituents. He has been a strong advocate for ensuring that pathways behind the family zoo are maintained and improved. Similarly, he supported Wild Roots Market, a neighborhood grocery store, that will make our walking-friendly neighborhood even more appealing to families and visitors.

Finally, I admire Steve's work ethic. He rarely if ever misses a City Council Meeting. He seeks out his constituents' input in matters large and small. Put simply, Steve's a stand-up guy who deserves to be reelected!

Lesley Walker

Racine

