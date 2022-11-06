 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Waldorf: Vote Democrat

Please consider voting Democratic for our state elections.

Some of the Democratic administration's past accomplishments continuing goals include:

  • A healthy state economy with low unemployment.
  • Lowered income taxes by 15%.
  • Five-thousand miles of roads and 1,500 bridges fixed.
  • Providing more resources to schools (technical, university included) than what was given in the last two decades and Wisconsin jumped from 18th to eighth in national excellence in education.
  • Protecting our state's natural resources.
  • Over 300,000 households were brought broadband access.
  • Increased budget for mental health services.
  • Working on letting women have a choice.
  • Working on keeping voting rights so that all American citizens have equality.

The Democrats are governing with integrity, intelligence and working for the good of Wisconsin and all of its people.

Lisa Waldorf, Racine

