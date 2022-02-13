 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Waldorf: Save the Postal Service

I want to make a recommendation for every American to read the very important book "First Class: The U.S. Postal Service, Democracy And The Corporate Threat," by Christopher W Shaw. It's available from our library or for purchase.

This book tells the history of our USPS (conceived by George Washington as a way to unite our country), examines what is happening (push to privatize) and warns of the danger to its continued future existence (why we should care).

The book explains that it was written into our constitution for the primary purpose of being a service for us. But several entities are trying to change, weaken and destroy the concept our founding fathers had and are putting economics first.

This book gives reasons and ideas to maintain and build this fundamental service that is vital to our nation's defense and democracy.

Please read and think about how to get involved by confronting those who are trying to dismantle and lending your support for saving our USPS.

Lisa Waldorf, Racine

