Recently, I had the pleasure of joining Rob Weber at a restaurant with friends. While I was there, I learned about his efforts to combat truancy in his role as municipal judge. The challenges in our schools are well known and hold our entire community back. We often make excuses or simply complain but few of us do anything to make our schools better. Mr. Weber is an exception.
He is using his role as our municipal judge to find solutions and is partnering with schools to reduce truancy. The problem is a well-known epidemic in our district. Until our conversation, I didn’t know that the municipal judge could have an impact but it turns out that truancy is one of the most common items presented in our local court.
Thank you, Mr. Weber, for being an innovator and doing something about this issue.
Samuel Wahlen
Racine
