Wahlen: RUSD referendum

RUSD finally taught someone something: It taught Racine voters that it cannot be trusted with $1 billion.

When RUSD first presented the billion-dollar referendum to voters for new schools, 50% of the voters knew that it was a bad idea. We had seen referendum after referendum get presented. If voters voted against it, another would come back in a year or two. If voters agreed, maybe two years later they would see another one.

There was never enough money for them.

The other voters believed what RUSD told them. RUSD spent millions of taxpayer dollars promoting the referendum. We were told about a great plan, new buildings, etc. We want to have better schools so badly that some figured the money might help.

It didn’t.

Like the proverbial dog chasing the car, it finally caught it, but now does not know what to do.

Thanks to the leadership of RUSD board member Ally Docksey, the board is asking the right questions. Additional thanks to board president Jane Barbian for asking why the board has not received detailed updates from RUSD.

After two years, we’ve discovered that RUSD has no plans for the money. Schools have been torn down, but no steps have been taken towards constructing new ones.

If the slim margin of support was not enough for the board to reconsider spending so much taxpayer money, this lack of leadership and of a concrete plan warrant the voters having a chance to reconsider the referendum.

Samuel Wahlen, Yorkville