 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wahlen: RUSD referendum

  • 0

RUSD finally taught someone something: It taught Racine voters that it cannot be trusted with $1 billion.

When RUSD first presented the billion-dollar referendum to voters for new schools, 50% of the voters knew that it was a bad idea. We had seen referendum after referendum get presented. If voters voted against it, another would come back in a year or two. If voters agreed, maybe two years later they would see another one.

There was never enough money for them.

The other voters believed what RUSD told them. RUSD spent millions of taxpayer dollars promoting the referendum. We were told about a great plan, new buildings, etc. We want to have better schools so badly that some figured the money might help.

It didn’t.

Like the proverbial dog chasing the car, it finally caught it, but now does not know what to do.

People are also reading…

Thanks to the leadership of RUSD board member Ally Docksey, the board is asking the right questions. Additional thanks to board president Jane Barbian for asking why the board has not received detailed updates from RUSD.

After two years, we’ve discovered that RUSD has no plans for the money. Schools have been torn down, but no steps have been taken towards constructing new ones.

If the slim margin of support was not enough for the board to reconsider spending so much taxpayer money, this lack of leadership and of a concrete plan warrant the voters having a chance to reconsider the referendum.

Samuel Wahlen, Yorkville

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Gableman wasted precious tax dollars -- Donald Sanford

Gableman wasted precious tax dollars -- Donald Sanford

According to the article in the July 26 Wisconsin State Journal "Gableman faces new challenge," our state Legislature has spent almost $1 million on the fiasco known as Michael Gableman's investigation of the 2020 election. And it’s not done. The meter is still running. Just think of how $1 million could improve our schools or our aging infrastructure.

State's high court has been disgraceful -- Joel Winnig

State's high court has been disgraceful -- Joel Winnig

The Wisconsin Supreme Court is disgraceful and corrupt. It didn’t used to be that way. Under the leadership of the late great Shirley Abrahamson, the court was respected as one of the best in the nation, and its opinions were used as a guide by other state supreme courts. It also was open and transparent in its operations, using its rule-making powers in open meetings.

Make drop boxes permanent option -- Don Golembiewski

Make drop boxes permanent option -- Don Golembiewski

I recently read about an Associated Press survey of state election officials on the reliability of using drop boxes in the 2020 election. According to the poll, drop boxes didn’t lead to any significant problems. There were no cases of fraud, vandalism or theft that could have affected the results. Election officials collected the ballots and brought them to where they were counted in a safe and controlled environment.

Stop discriminating on vaccine status -- Liam McGilligan

Stop discriminating on vaccine status -- Liam McGilligan

Age, sex, race, religion, national origin, ancestry, creed, pregnancy, marital status, parental status, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, physical, mental, emotional or learning disability -- this is the latest and most extensive list I have seen of characteristics which an employer may not discriminate against in hiring under state or federal laws.

Democrats welcome decent Republicans -- Connor Smith

Democrats welcome decent Republicans -- Connor Smith

I always say that I am a proud Democrat, and a prouder American. My views are unequivocally left of center, and often far from center. It may surprise some people that I mourn the growing extirpation of principled conservatives in this country.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News