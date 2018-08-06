On Aug. 14, you have a choice between two Republicans running for the 62nd Wisconsin State Assembly District. Although both candidates are good people, only one will effectively and accurately represent us in Madison. Robert Wittke has the integrity and experience to serve our district.
Wittke is the only candidate with private sector experience. He has spent more than 30 years as a tax professional and understands accounting, taxes, and finance. I remember when he first ran for school board as a concerned parent whose kids were attending public school. He was elected to the school board two years ago, became president of RUSD and has made more positive reforms to our school district than any other school board member in recent history.
His primary opponent is a career government employee that has run for elected office three times before.
Wittke is a proven conservative that is committed to his community and his family. It is no surprise that he has been endorsed by people like retiring State Assemblyman Tom Weatherston, Bob Bradley, Dominic Cariello, Gary Kastenson and so many more.
We need more people like Wittke in Madison.
Sam Wahlen
Racine
