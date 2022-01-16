 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wahlen: Improving ourselves

America faces real problems: Inflation has been crippling families, our governments’ debt has mortgaged our children’s future and our education falls behind the rest of the world. It’s hard not to be pessimistic about the future.

Although it’s easy to point fingers at our politicians (they sure deserve it!), the American people must come to terms with an indisputable truth: democracy often gives voters the leaders they deserve, not the leaders they need.

As American leaders refuse to agree on anything and President Biden goes from one failure to another, let us start our search for quality leaders within ourselves.

It is impossible to fix the world if you cannot get your own house in order.

If we are going to turn our country around, let’s start by improving ourselves. Instead of wondering why politicians are not fixing our problems, let us work to solve our problems on our own.

In one of Theodore Roosevelt’s most quoted speeches, he stated that “It is not the critic who counts...The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena...who strives valiantly; who errs...because there is no effort without error and shortcoming; but who does actually strive to do the deeds...who spends himself in a worthy cause; who at the best knows in the end the triumph of high achievement, and who at the worst, if he fails, at least fails while daring greatly...”

As we look to improve our politics, let’s start by improving ourselves.

Sam Wahlen, Yorkville

