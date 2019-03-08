It’s hard to track all the secret schedules around here. Just ask Mayor Cory Mason, who with item 0174-19 seeks to relax the notification requirement for calling a special meeting of the Common Council. Apparently requiring personal notice is too restrictive and he believes a note left at home is good enough. What?
Why do we have “special meetings” of the council? They are scheduled every two weeks. Why would we need more? And why, less than 70 days into the new year, has he already called two? Our alderpersons are civil servants, with full-time jobs, demands, responsibilities. They give their time to improve the city. They do not, Mr. Mayor, serve at your pleasure.
Get your items on the regular agenda timely like the rest of us. It should be more difficult, not less, to call a special session of the Common Council. You should be sanctioned if the cause is not actually urgent.
Your last special meeting, held Feb.12, on-duty police officers were pulled to personally deliver notices. Who paid for that? The topic was if the city should apply for an Improving Economic Mobility Grant. Did you miss the deadline? Have you ever heard the adage, “Your failure to prepare does not create an emergency for me?”
No sir. The Common Council does not serve at your pleasure. It is time to stop demanding special treatment because of the job you perform and worry more about performing that job responsibly.
Susan Wagner
Racine
