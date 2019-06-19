HOT Government wants to applaud Jason Meekma for taking the initiative and responding promptly to educate members of the Common Council when areas of confusion have arisen.
Alderman Meekma is publishing a newsletter for the aldermen to stay informed about projects and passions, and a review of these newsletters reveals a real response to areas of concern.
When tax bills were sent out with the questionable insert, he included a detailed explanation of how to read a tax bill and what the various assessments mean. When the usefulness of Legistar was brought into question, he included some basic instructions for navigating the system. When questions were raised about the roles of the alderman and the mayor, he included an explanation of these roles in our form of local government.
Perhaps most significantly, he included a description of the characteristics of good governance, something HOT Government has been calling for. This is the first meaningful step toward actual transparency we have seen, and we should encourage Alderman Meekma to continue taking the council down this road.
Perhaps next he will advocate for the open checkbook system that has been called for and has been so successful in other municipalities that have adopted a similar plan.
Kudos to you, Alderman Meekma. We look forward to your continued collaboration as together we strive for open government that allows citizens to monitor and hold our representatives accountable.
Susan Wagner
Racine
