Election Day is approaching and carefully considering candidates is key to responsible voting. Consider the "dark store" loophole. Small business owners know success comes through hard work and community support, not through shortcuts and loopholes.
Some large corporations don’t share this belief. Many big box stores like Walmart exploit a flaw in Wisconsin’s tax code known as the “dark store” loophole, shifting millions in property taxes onto local homeowners and small businesses.
Community leaders and taxpayer watchdogs have been raising the alarm about this unfair tax shift urging elected officials to act. Legislation to close the “dark store” loophole has received broad, bipartisan support, yet some special interests and politicians have been blocking these proposed solutions. As large corporations continue to exploit Wisconsin’s “dark store” loophole, Sen. Van Wanggaard has delayed action and voted against a legislative fix.
While lawmakers continue to side with these powerful lobbyists and out-of-state corporations, local homeowners and small businesses are seeing their taxes increase. Families in our community deserve to have their voices heard. We need to elect leaders who will represent our shared values and fight for tax fairness.
Lori Hawkins is running for state senate to be an advocate for local families. She will do what’s right for our communities, take on the special interests who unfairly exploit our laws, and deliver results. It’s time to prioritize tax fairness, protect local property taxpayers and close Wisconsin’s “dark store” loophole. Hawkins is the advocate we needs to insure this gets done.
Amy Wagner
Salem
How about agricultural/farm subsidies?
