The Racine County Sheriff has the opportunity to purchase Cellebrite, allowing them instant access to devices like cell phones and tablets. And they are content with the logic that since that technology exists, it is permissible to use it, regardless of the Fourth Amendment protecting citizens from unlawful search and seizure.
In fact, when asked about the need for warrants to use the device, Lt. Cary Madrigal stated, “it depends,” so clearly, no standards have been defined, no authorization is required, just the discretion of the sheriff. When challenged by two lone voices, Madrigal responded “by allowing law enforcement access to a phone, an innocent person could use the device to prove their innocence.”
This is the argument used in the Salem Witch Trials in 1693 where bound submersion was used as a test of guilt or innocence. The theory was that water rejected the guilty so they would float, only to be executed through other means. Water would accept the innocent, the accused would sink and inevitably drown. Apathetic bystanders shrugged it off, saying “Oh well. Now we know.” It seems most of the Racine County Board is content potentially humiliating citizens and decimating their reputation only to ultimately shrug and say, “Oh well. Now we know.”
It is devastating to see the lack of integrity and accountability from which the City of Racine suffers is now spreading throughout the county. I hope the citizens of the county see what is happening and fight back.
Susan Wagner
Racine
Can police break down your door without a warrant? It depends. So, is that a violation of the Fourth Amendment? There are very few absolutes in the law. Deal with it.
