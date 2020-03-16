Wagner: Are you a climate change warrior?

If you support the cause, go to the rallies, contact your politicians and actively discuss the topic, you may be a climate change warrior. I would guess that you are proud of the work that you have done and feel good about yourself and the results that have been achieved. But, not so fast. American companies and communities have spent decades and billions reducing environmental pollution. Collectively we have paid for those results. Climate change is not exclusively an American problem. The world's biggest offenders are the Asian countries. They sign the global agreements and then go right back to building new coal fired power plants as fast as they can. The reality of the situation is that they couldn't care less. As a consumer, if you choose to purchase goods produced in any of these countries you are the problem, not the solution. As a consumer of cheap Asian products you are choosing to support their economies while draining American communities and companies of valuable capital. Additionally, these are the same countries that offer "dog" on the menu and slaughter whales, for "research" purposes. Not to surprisingly, the whale and dolphin meat has a way of showing up at the local market. If you spend some time considering these facts you will have a better understanding of the devastating impact that these countries have on both our economy and the global environment. So, what are you going to do next?