Wachs: Repair the Capitol Theater
Wachs: Repair the Capitol Theater

The Capitol Theater should be reconsidered for the raze order.

Please let's see if it can be repaired first.

Built in 1928 this is our historic landmark and not many more still exist.

Joanne Wachs, Racine

