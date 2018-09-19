In light of even more allegations against Brett Kavanaugh, now of a violent sexual nature, I urge Senator Johnson to do the right thing and suspend the confirmation process. A Supreme Court Justice must be of impeccable character, and this man has way too much baggage.
If the senator does vote to confirm an accused rapist to the highest court in the land, I promise him that I will work tirelessly to end his position as Senator. He will not deserve it.
Half of Wisconsinites are women. I urge the senator not to confirm anyone accused of attempted rape to the Supreme Court until the accusation has been proven false.
Johanna Volkova
Racine
