Verber: The CRT debate

Like any other difficult topic we would rather not discuss, the current debate on CRT, Critical Race Theory, needs to be dealt with in a wider and much more understandable context.

Perhaps a more positive claim could take us to the heart of the matter.

Instead of emphasizing ‘race,’ how about considering everyone born since the beginning of time as a person who is a member of the human race, not of any specific race marked by the skin color related to the region from where one comes.

Like the marvelous variety in nature, humans come wrapped also with different abilities, talents and personalities. Believers attribute their origin to a caring creator who made them in his image to be as equals related as sisters and brothers on this earthly journey.

With this fundamental belief, why not spend time reinforcing this truth early in the life of innocent children so they learn well who made them, why and how they are related to other children in their world?

Observing them in their joy-filled play, they already are living this beautiful lesson, not yet tainted by adult biases.