Verber: Stand with the Black community during this time

As those committed to truth and justice, we once again stand in support of our brothers and sisters at this moment of national crisis, when the desperate cry of our suffering Black community echoes its urgent plea for recognition and change. We no longer can overlook the deep systemic damage that daily is choking the breath out of the dreams and future hopes of a people who, only because of their color, are consciously, or unconsciously, relegated to the bottom rung of society. It is time to put aside even well-intentioned words, and organize around plans and actions that effectively dig into current systemic patterns that offer possibility and freedom to some and keep others crying underfoot trying to be heard and respected in this society.

Let us open our minds and hearts and raise up the voices of those so oppressed to allow a new vision and a fresh breath of freedom to flow among all in this City and beyond. Change now the reality that Racine is the second worst city for Blacks and all persons of color to live.

Sister Jean Verber, Racine

