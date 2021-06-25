Verber: Help those with addiction

It has been clearly demonstrated how sentences for drug or alcohol use can be far more effective and less costly when community alternatives replace incarceration.

The Racine Drug Court Program is designed to deal with root causes of addiction by involving the person who struggles to overcome addiction.

Able to continue one’s job and care for family allow participation in program requirements. Through counselling, persons come to feel better about themselves as they are helped to realize what is needed to conquer the behavior and its consequences.

In the governor’s proposed budget, funding is included for expanding alternatives for treating persons with mental health issues, instead of incarcerating them.

The tragic death of a local prisoners demonstrates how professional treatment must replace failed incarceration control. The growing national crisis begs for intervention to stop the painful consequences where untreated mental problems are not acknowledged and are left untreated.

We need to treat people before it’s too late. This takes money and professionals trained to care for these individuals.

To do this, we need the support of our state representatives who have the power to reinstate this funding in their budget.