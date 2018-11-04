Try 1 month for 99¢

Last week, Mayor Mason announced that the city has sold the former Walker Manufacturing site to a reputable developer out of Milwaukee, Royal Capital, who plans to develop this site now known as “Harborside” as a high density, mixed-use development with housing, entertainment and food and beverage. These are exciting times for all of Racine County but we at the DRC are especially excited about the new possible development and growth of downtown Racine and we are asking for the community’s support.

We have many prime spots along our beautiful lake front and riverside as well as locations throughout downtown. I believe that if we develop these sites with more private reputable developers, downtown with its scenic lakefront and historic Main Street will strengthen as the heart of our community and will be the economic engine that drives further growth throughout Racine, down State Street to Douglas Avenue and into Uptown.

Downtown Racine matters, and I encourage everyone to contact the mayor, your alderperson, attend council meetings and tell them that you support developing Downtown so we all have a vibrant and diverse destination to live, shop, explore and conduct business. We can’t miss out on this tremendous opportunity as our neighbors to the north and south will be competing for the new developments and residents coming to the area.

Jim Venturini, Downtown Racine Corp. chairman

