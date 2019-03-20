Racine County Executive and Supervisors,
Suggestions:
- Buy one of the abandoned churches to the south of the county courthouse.
- Tear down the church.
- Build a reasonably sized parking structure.
- Provide parking decals to county employees, sheriff's deputies, corrections officers, court personnel, lawyers, jurors (temporary), et. al. Then the people who work in the courthouse will no longer have to deal with junk parking meters.
Porter Venn
Racine
