Venn: Good candidates

There are a number of men running for Racine County offices and the House of Representatives on the Republican ticket in the 2020 election. I commend them all as good, decent men and I admire them for their willingness to serve in office during these turbulent times. Nevertheless, if they are not elected, it will be for only one reason. They have the misfortune to appear on the same side of the ballot as the repulsive individual currently squatting in the White House.