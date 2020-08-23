Venn: Credit where credit is due

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I would like to acknowledge three City of Racine departments which do excellent work:

1. Forestry division of Parks Department - Very efficient and timely management of trees between streets and sidewalks, including removal (such as infected ash trees) and planting new ones.

2. Water department - Very rapid response to under-street problems and response to questions from property owners, no matter how strange those questions may seem.

3. Public Works - Keeping the Pearl Street disposal site neat and clean and accessible five days a week.

I do not mean to imply that there are no other County and City departments that also deserve recognition, but these are three that I have observed recently.

Porter Venn, Racine

