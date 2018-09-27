My letter is in response to an article on Sept. 4. Dr. Myron Mikaelian's retirement. The headline read "More than a Doctor." I agree 100 percent.
I came in contact with Dr. Mikaelian in the year 2012. Make a long story short, I was having issues with arthritis in my hip. My arthritis doctor at the time sent me to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee to get a total hip replacement evaluation. My hip was in such bad condition, the Froedtert doctor said he was not willing to help me. He said I was a very high risk. X-rays showed my hip was totally deteriorated. I was devastated. I left there crying all the way back home to Racine.
My husband tried to console me as best as he could. But when you know you need help and that doctor was not willing to help you, it was just devastating. It was a lot to handle.
Went back to my arthritis doctor, who right away called and made an appointment with Dr. Mikaelian. Dr. Mikaelian evaluated, looked at x-rays, said my hip was so deteriorated and that is why I was in so much pain.
Dr. Mikaelian took me as his patient, did the total hip replacement in 2012. I have never, not once had any issues with my hip since. Thank you, Dr. Mikaelian, for not telling me that I would be a high risk. Every time I visited Dr. Mikaelian, he would be very caring, compassionate and truthful.
The article that was written on Sept. 4 stated "more than a doctor." It's true. Your gift and skills will be very much missed, Dr. Mikaelian.
Thank you from a former patient.
Mrs. Betty Vaughn
Racine
