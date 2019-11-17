Vanderloop: Vote yes for Marsy's Law

When Wisconsin residents head to the polls for the April 2020 election, they will face an important question: do they support additional rights for Wisconsin crime victims?

For anyone who has been the victim of a crime or seen a loved one become a victim, the answer is obvious. As a survivor, I know how important victims’ rights are throughout the difficult legal process. I’ve seen firsthand how limited victims’ rights are in our current legal system, and the need to level the playing field between victims and the accused. Anyone who has watched a cop show can name the rights of the accused, but could you name the rights that a victim has?

That’s why I support the proposal to amend the state constitution to strengthen victims’ rights, commonly known as Marsy’s Law for Wisconsin. I believe that this amendment will make a huge difference in the lives of crime victims, granting them simple rights like the right to timely information about their own case or the right to be heard throughout the legal process.

Backed by the support of countless survivors like me, this common-sense proposal has already cleared the Wisconsin legislature twice with overwhelming bipartisan support. Now it is time for Wisconsin’s voters to have the final say on Marsy’s Law for Wisconsin on the April 2020 ballot.