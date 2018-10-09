As Racine County Chair for Marsy's Law for Wisconsin and as a member of the Burlington community, I’d like to express my sincere thanks to John Lehman, Candidate for Assembly District 62 for supporting Marsy’s Law for Wisconsin and taking the Stand With Crime Victims Pledge. His support means the world to all of those who have joined the fight to better Wisconsin’s communities.
As a County Chair for Marsy's Law for Wisconsin, I am a proud supporter of bipartisan legislation to ensure equal rights for Wisconsin crime victims. Marsy's Law will place additional victims’ rights in the state Constitution and strengthen the rights that are already in it, so that victims’ rights are not automatically trumped in the courtroom by those of their attackers. This bipartisan legislation has passed key hurdles in the state Legislature and was approved in both houses with broad support from lawmakers from both sides of the aisle. But there are many more votes to go to make this a reality in order to amend our state Constitution and guarantee victims’ rights like those criminals already have, Marsy’s Law for Wisconsin must be passed twice in the state Legislature, then supported at the ballot box by voters.
We’ve made great strides in our effort to strengthen the rights of crime victims, but we have a long way to go to ensure that Marsy’s Law becomes a reality in Wisconsin. Thanks to John Lehman we are one step closer to making that happen.
Cheryl Vanderloop, Burlington
Common loopy, why don't you be honest and come right out and endorse the draft dodger and professional politician. Your giving accolades to lameman while totally ignoring that Sen. Van Wanggard, a Republican authored the Marsey's law bill. That's a bit disingenuous on your part wouldn't you say, especially when you spoke so much of it being a bipartisan effort.
