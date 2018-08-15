Subscribe for 17¢ / day

We want Payne and Dolan to be a respectful Wisconsin manufacturer. Stop shipping trainloads of gravel to Illinois. Ship it to counties to the west or north. Caledonia Town Hall, you need to make plans for a larger capacity room. Suggestion: Referendum vote!

Citizens protested an expansion proposal in 1996 and it was shut down. No blasting on the north end. It was a done deal. Now Payne and Dolan has the audacity to start the process all over again. Payne and Dolan has no right to claim the history of the quarry.

I implore all homeowners in all directions, especially north of the quarry boundaries to organize, write letters and phone the village hall to express your opposition to the expansion. You need to collect even more signatures and turn them in to the town hall.

Please ask people to make signs to express opposition, especially around the entrance to the town hall so that anyone on the board can see their jobs may be in jeopardy. We also need parishioners of St. Rita’s Church to be vocal. The quarry will be blasting 400 feet from the church and daycare. What are you waiting for?

The blasting on the north east quarry ended 20 years ago. Never repeat that “They already exist.” Never use someone else’s history as your own. These are our neighborhoods not yours. It’s a violation of human dignity to deliberately start new expansion into our homes, church and school.

Tim J. Vanderhoef

Caledonia

