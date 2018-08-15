We want Payne and Dolan to be a respectful Wisconsin manufacturer. Stop shipping trainloads of gravel to Illinois. Ship it to counties to the west or north. Caledonia Town Hall, you need to make plans for a larger capacity room. Suggestion: Referendum vote!
Citizens protested an expansion proposal in 1996 and it was shut down. No blasting on the north end. It was a done deal. Now Payne and Dolan has the audacity to start the process all over again. Payne and Dolan has no right to claim the history of the quarry.
I implore all homeowners in all directions, especially north of the quarry boundaries to organize, write letters and phone the village hall to express your opposition to the expansion. You need to collect even more signatures and turn them in to the town hall.
Please ask people to make signs to express opposition, especially around the entrance to the town hall so that anyone on the board can see their jobs may be in jeopardy. We also need parishioners of St. Rita’s Church to be vocal. The quarry will be blasting 400 feet from the church and daycare. What are you waiting for?
The blasting on the north east quarry ended 20 years ago. Never repeat that “They already exist.” Never use someone else’s history as your own. These are our neighborhoods not yours. It’s a violation of human dignity to deliberately start new expansion into our homes, church and school.
Tim J. Vanderhoef
Caledonia
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Tim, just a quick question. Did you live in your neighborhood before the quarry was in operation? I you moved in after, then you must have known there was a quarry there. And that based on history, that quarry will not disappear overnight. And if you didn't know about the quarry, well then shame on you. If you are so adamant about what happens and who has rights to that property........Call Payne & Dolan, and make then a viable off on that property. Then you can do whatever you want with it
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.