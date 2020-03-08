Vande Sand: Where is the outrage over abortion?

Today’s paper reports that 6,042 babies were murdered in Wisconsin in 2018. That’s more than 500 a month, more than 16 every day. Where are the screaming headlines? Where is the media coverage? Where is the public outrage? Where are the pictures of the crime scenes? Where are the pictures of the victims torn limb from limb and their skulls punctured (which the paper refers to as “surgical abortions”) or their bodies burned and scarred by the chemicals used to kill them (which the paper refers to as “medication abortions”)?
What are we doing, people? When will we come to our senses? When will we say enough is enough and that no human being should have the right to choose to murder another human being or the right to hire someone to commit that murder? If guns were involved, we’d see marching in the streets and candlelight vigils and calls for an end to the violence.
Please pray to end abortion.
Don Vande Sand, Burlington