Vande Sand: Where is the outrage over abortion?

Today’s paper reports that 6,042 babies were murdered in Wisconsin in 2018. That’s more than 500 a month, more than 16 every day. Where are the screaming headlines? Where is the media coverage? Where is the public outrage? Where are the pictures of the crime scenes? Where are the pictures of the victims torn limb from limb and their skulls punctured (which the paper refers to as “surgical abortions”) or their bodies burned and scarred by the chemicals used to kill them (which the paper refers to as “medication abortions”)?