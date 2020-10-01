Vande Sand: Support school choice

If the Democratic Party and the Black Lives Matter movement, and their supporters, are truly concerned about social justice and racial equality, they would stop supporting Planned Parenthood and start supporting school choice.

The number of Black lives (19 million Black babies since 1973) murdered in Margaret Sanger’s Planned Parenthood and other abortion mills and the forced confinement of Black and other children in non-performing big-city plantation schools demonstrate the real sentiments of the Democratic Party — historically the party of slavery, the KKK and Jim Crow laws — and the Marxist-led Black Lives Matter movement.

Until those situations are corrected, it is apparent that the Democrat and BLM calls for social justice and racial equality are hollow and not serious.

Don Vande Sand, Burlington

