 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vande Sand: Support school choice
0 comments

Vande Sand: Support school choice

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

If the Democratic Party and the Black Lives Matter movement, and their supporters, are truly concerned about social justice and racial equality, they would stop supporting Planned Parenthood and start supporting school choice.

The number of Black lives (19 million Black babies since 1973) murdered in Margaret Sanger’s Planned Parenthood and other abortion mills and the forced confinement of Black and other children in non-performing big-city plantation schools demonstrate the real sentiments of the Democratic Party — historically the party of slavery, the KKK and Jim Crow laws — and the Marxist-led Black Lives Matter movement.

Until those situations are corrected, it is apparent that the Democrat and BLM calls for social justice and racial equality are hollow and not serious.

Don Vande Sand, Burlington

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Farley: Steil shows leadership

I was furious when Kenosha was under siege. Thanks to Rep. Bryan Steil’s leadership and calling the president, federal help came to Kenosha. F…

Letters

Grigorian: Something to ponder

In the wake of the shooting in Kenosha, so many thoughts and self- assessments have taken place in our home. I know this isn’t the case in thi…

Letters

Jordan: Supreme suffering

While we debate the composition of our nation’s Supreme Court, there can be no debate about the supreme suffering taking place in our nation’s…

Letters

Knox: Make your vote count

So the big election is coming fast. Wow Nov. 3. Here's why it's drastically important that we get out and vote. Whether it's in person, by mai…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News