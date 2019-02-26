The Trump administration’s announcement that it will bar organizations, such as Planned Parenthood which provides abortion referrals, from receiving federal family planning money is long overdue.
Planned Parenthood (a serious misnomer) is one of the most despicable, evil organizations ever to exist. Its founder, Margaret Sanger, advocated “a stern and rigid policy of sterilization and segregation to that grade of population whose progeny is already tainted, or whose inheritance is such that objectionable traits may be transmitted to offspring.”
Sanger and Hitler were quite a pair. Their evil offspring — Planned Parenthood (Sanger) and the Nazi Holocaust (Hitler). They wanted the same thing, to eliminate people they believed to be undesirable or inconvenient.
And now Democrats in New York, Virginia and other states have followed suit passing or proposing laws allowing babies to be killed even at and after birth. The US continues to be tyrannized and demoralized by Roe v. Wade and by Planned Parenthood and its paid-for politicians.
That Planned Parenthood gets anything from taxpayers either directly or indirectly is a travesty and, in many minds, criminal. Planned Parenthood is not about parenting or parenthood. Planned Parenthood is about abortion, the deliberate killing of innocent, defenseless human beings by gruesome means. And making money from selling “baby parts.”
No human being should have the right to choose to kill another human being. The mother does not own the baby. The baby is a separate and distinct human being, as science continually demonstrates.
Don Vande Sand
Burlington
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.