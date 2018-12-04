Try 1 month for 99¢

The two abortion-related articles in Saturday’s paper — "Report: More women going to Illinois for abortion” and “Abortion opponents seek President Trump’s help” — are silent on the primary question: Should any human being have the right to choose to kill another human being?

Don Vande Sand

Burlington

