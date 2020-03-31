Van Treeck: Vote no on referendum

I am asking voters in the Racine Unified School District to vote no on the referendum on April 7 that asks for $1 billion over the next 30 years.

First, RUSD asked for $598 million in January, but by their board meeting they were forced to change that number to $1 billion. If they did so much research, why did the amount almost double in less than one month?

Second, RUSD continues to spend millions of dollars outside of their budget and approved spending.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Example 1: The REC Center in Sturtevant. RUSD spent approximately $5.2 million to purchase the Sportsplex in Sturtevant.

Example 2: RUSD recently decided to build an aquatic center for $23 million. Because they label this as a “community” project, they do not need to pass it through the budget process. The state of Wisconsin is now considering changing the state law because of RUSD spending an excessive amount of funds in this way.

Third, RUSD continues to issue new referendums and doesn’t want to let the old ones end when they are supposed to. They are “stacking” them on top of each other.