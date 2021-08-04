Van Treeck: Do as I say, not as I do

Our leaders just pulled a phenomenal "do as I say, not as I do." For over a year, we were told to “follow the science” and mask up, social distance and get vaccinated. City capacity limits caused businesses to close and prevented people from having weddings or funerals. We were told not to gather as families for holidays or go to our places of worship. All of this in the name of science.

Where was the science when our leaders not only allowed, but encouraged huge gatherings for the Bucks Finals games? Game Six in Milwaukee saw the arena selling standing room only tickets; 65,000-plus people in the Deer District, and 300,000-plus at the parade with barely a mask in sight. Racine had more than 500 people crammed onto Monument Square. Meanwhile the CDC kept announcing the Delta variant was rapidly rising in numbers. Also, less than 50% of Wisconsin residents are vaccinated and Racine is only 35% vaccinated. What happened to following the science? Is science only for us being ruled, not for the rulers?