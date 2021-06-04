Van Swol: Bravo, Hope City Church

In a world where there is so much negativity, grief and pain, it is good to see a local church congregation doing so much good for the City of Racine.

Hope City Church is currently celebrating "Hope Week" by doing wonderful, meaningful projects for organizations and businesses in our town! They so far have helped schools, apartment complexes, the Salvation Army and the city in general with clean up, fix up and beautification projects!

Hats off to Pastor Tylre Butler and the the Hope City staff and congregation for the fine work they are doing right here at home. Bravo!

David Van Swol, Racine

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0