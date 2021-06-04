 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Van Swol: Bravo, Hope City Church
0 comments

Van Swol: Bravo, Hope City Church

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

In a world where there is so much negativity, grief and pain, it is good to see a local church congregation doing so much good for the City of Racine.

Hope City Church is currently celebrating "Hope Week" by doing wonderful, meaningful projects for organizations and businesses in our town! They so far have helped schools, apartment complexes, the Salvation Army and the city in general with clean up, fix up and beautification projects!

Hats off to Pastor Tylre Butler and the the Hope City staff and congregation for the fine work they are doing right here at home. Bravo!

David Van Swol, Racine

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Schultz: Dear Americans

I have before me as I sit in my rocking chair, five letters requesting contributions, many from Washington, C.D. The USO(2), Navajo SWRA, Plan…

Letters

Bagley: What racism looks like

The lead article in The Journal Times for May 23 concerned how partisan politics may derail the attempt to bring a federally qualified health …

Letters

Lucas: Racine's huge hustle

I was very displeased and frankly irritated to find a letter in my mailbox about a $50 ordinance for overgrown weeds after a fresh rain.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News