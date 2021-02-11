Van Allen: Try living off minimum wage

In his commentary “Minimum sense could defeat minimum wage increase,” printed in The Journal Times on Feb. 5, Jay Ambrose offers a Chicken Little (“The sky is falling!”) view of the future under President Biden's plan to increase the minimum wage to $15, not mentioning that the increase would take place over four years and failing to substantiate most of his dire predictions.

He proclaims that progressives “are afflicted by the Robin Hood mentality — steal from the rich and give to the poor...” But being paid for work is not stealing. Rather, a living wage would stop the steal of people's labor. Ambrose manages to ignore what anyone with minimum sense knows: virtually no one can live off of $7.25 an hour, even if they manage to land a full-time job. That's why millions of American workers qualify for food stamps. Maybe Ambrose should try living off of the current minimum wage for a year and see if his sense evolves.