Thank you for sharing the story of Maria Hernandez and her son, Fidel Onofre Hernandez, who lacked paid leave when Maria needed to heal and Fidel wanted to care for her — even though they work for the richest employer in the U.S.
Amazon's statement describes leave for parents of new children. Like most companies, they don't offer paid family leave. And like most companies, Amazon contracts out janitorial work and does not require that contractors offer paid medical leave. The company statement says people can use vacation and holiday time while out on leave.
Let's be clear: taking care of an ill parent is hardly a vacation. We're proud to have Maria and Fidel as members of 9to5 Wisconsin chapter working to win paid leave for everyone.
Diana Garza Valencia, Racine
Ms. Diana Garza Valencia your organization needs to step up it's game and give Amazon the boot like Ocasio-Cortez did in NYC. No Amazon--No issue about lack of family leave.
