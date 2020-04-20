Valadez: More things should be essential

To Gov. Evers: I voted for you and I stand with you and your decisions. I don’t think demonstrating is productive or safe during this horrific pandemic. However, I must ask, who is determining what is essential to stay open? I would think the following is essential to stay open while following your guidelines for safety.
- Churches — They are food banks and the religious community need a place of worship, especially now.
- AA and NA meetings — my fear is we will have too many relapses. Especially since liquor stores are considered essential.
- Fosters Resale shop on Lathrop Avenue — Our low to middle income community depends on this shop for nonperishable items. Not to mention some proceeds go to support foster families.
- Doctor offices — I'm a senior who could not make an appointment. I was told doctors aren't seeing patients, go to the walk-in clinic.
- Optical — My neighbor ordered glasses over a month ago so she could read and see far. To this day she has headaches and still can’t see good.
- Day care — For the parents who are still working but now have additional pressures. If day care needs a larger facility to adhere to the 6-foot rule, why not use one or two of our schools that are not open.
I’d like to give a shout out and a heartfelt thank you to RUSD and the teachers for supplying meals to our community children who need it and supplying packets of homework and on online classes and homework for those who have a computer.
Trisha Valadez, Racine
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!