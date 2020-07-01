Vacek: The Colonel Heg statue

Activists and rioters tore down the statue of Colonel Heg. He was an outspoken anti-slavery activist, a leader in the anti-slave catcher militia and a Northern officer during the Civil War. He was mortally wounded in the Battle of Chickamauga.
If we are going to mandate that our police officers go through racism training, I think we should require that all rioters and protesters attend American history lessons.
Cliff Vacek, Racine
