Vacek: Continue Trump's briefings
I watched the Sunday COVID-19 Trump briefing right after reading the editorial recommending they be stopped. Here is what I learned Sunday:

  • Trump has surrounded himself with an excellent team, Dr. Birx, Dr. Fauci, and Vice President Pence.
  • The federal government is coordinating supplies to state and local anticipated needs.
  • The needs still exceed the available supplies, complaints are to be expected.
  • The Javits Center in NY is now one of the biggest hospitals in the U.S.
  • McCormick Place in Chicago now contains a 2,500 bed hospital.
  • States like Washington and California are returning supplies to FEMA and states that need them.
  • 38 states have less then 50 cases of COVID-19 per 1,000 residents.
  • The FEMA supply chain is aligning with the Dr. Birx county level data.
  • Priorities for supplies are hospitals, nursing homes, first responders, and health care workers.
  • The “right-to-try” bill Trump pushed allows dying patients to try drugs prior to formal approval.
  • Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit is testing Hydroxy Chloroquine on numerous patients.
  • Based on rumors of possible fraud, FEMA now inspects supply shipments from overseas.
  • Jim Acosta of CNN never asks a serious question, it's always a mini-editorial with a negative twist.
  • COVID-19 is now in 182 countries.

For these reasons, I think the nightly briefings should continue. I think it gives us all comfort to see our leaders' ongoing efforts to eliminate this threat.

Cliff Vacek, Racine

