Vacek: Continue Trump's briefings

I watched the Sunday COVID-19 Trump briefing right after reading the editorial recommending they be stopped. Here is what I learned Sunday:
- Trump has surrounded himself with an excellent team, Dr. Birx, Dr. Fauci, and Vice President Pence.
- The federal government is coordinating supplies to state and local anticipated needs.
- The needs still exceed the available supplies, complaints are to be expected.
- The Javits Center in NY is now one of the biggest hospitals in the U.S.
- McCormick Place in Chicago now contains a 2,500 bed hospital.
- States like Washington and California are returning supplies to FEMA and states that need them.
- 38 states have less then 50 cases of COVID-19 per 1,000 residents.
- The FEMA supply chain is aligning with the Dr. Birx county level data.
- Priorities for supplies are hospitals, nursing homes, first responders, and health care workers.
- The “right-to-try” bill Trump pushed allows dying patients to try drugs prior to formal approval.
- Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit is testing Hydroxy Chloroquine on numerous patients.
- Based on rumors of possible fraud, FEMA now inspects supply shipments from overseas.
- Jim Acosta of CNN never asks a serious question, it's always a mini-editorial with a negative twist.
- COVID-19 is now in 182 countries.
For these reasons, I think the nightly briefings should continue. I think it gives us all comfort to see our leaders' ongoing efforts to eliminate this threat.
Cliff Vacek, Racine
