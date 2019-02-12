Trump views us all as Americans!? This man has insulted Mexicans, Muslims and women. He behaves like a spoiled, entitled child and acts like a bully. He's referred to other (non-white) nations as "s**t holes" while saying that white supremacists are "very fine people."
This man's politics of fear and hate has done more to divide this nation than any other politician. If people should see "Green Book" at least once, and racists twice, Trump should see it 50,000 times. The problem is, he still wouldn't get the message.
Mike Ursu, Racine
granny grits----Connoisseur of messed skivvies. Sad.
Mike, I am afraid you're too far gone. Please seek the help that you need and that your family deserves. You cannot continue to live your life this way.
Why do Trump supporters feel they are better than the people they disagree with? All you are doing is proving Mr. Ursu's point.
Why do the dead head democrats (the party of the illegals) feel they are better than the people they disagree with? It goes both ways you know.
Go Trump ! I am one of the deplorables.
A divided nation.............The legacy of 8 years of Obama bin Laden. That and the fact Obama bin Laden painted a target on the backs of our law enforcement personnel! Tell me about divided!
Trump has divided the nation?
I didn't vote for Trump but I seem to recall that somebody called about half of the voting public "deplorable" before Trump ever won election. Now who was that dividing the nation? What was her name.....
What has divided the nation is the sore losers throwing a temper tantrum because their girl lost.
Spot On Mike!
Mike is from Racine. "s**t holes" is something he is very familiar with.
It is hard on to be a Nationalist, when the CEO in chief hates and despises half of our country.
He will dang well find out that does not work. Real soon we hope and pray.,
Trump will find out the "hard" way.
har-hoo....
Another sad and angry person
Sad and angry - waiting for your comment.
The Green New Deal Plan of Senator Ocasio-Cortez wants to get rid of those pesky cows that pass too much gas, ruining our environment. Wisconsin would wind up not producing milk, cheese, and dairy products. Pelosi represents California, also a dairy state, and isn’t very fond of this outrageous plan either. Eliminating beef would cause the hamburger chains to disappear. Eliminating internal combustion engines kisses your car goodbye among many other things like power lawn mowers, and snow blowers. Does she want the USA heading back to the horse and buggy days? She is too young to know horse apples attract flies and disease when deposited on the roadway. If nuclear, coal, and gas generating plants are eliminated we can look forward to mile after mile of wind generators disrupting the environment. Does the Senator, Democrats and you have any idea what is being supported?
Mike... go get some medication and treatment..you have got the Trump derangement syndrome!! Obama divided the country through his treason and traitors he had working for him in the FBI, CIA, IRS, and many that are still there. Justice is coming! Never socialism!!
Oh mikey you forgot to mention that if it wasn't for that big bad ol' Trump, 3 black UCLA basketball players would be sitting in a Chinese prison serving a 10 year sentence for shoplifting. But I guess that didn't fit your pathological narrative.
Where is my tissue? Give me abreak. More people are working than ever. I could care less what he says. What I care about results.
