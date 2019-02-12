Try 1 month for 99¢

Trump views us all as Americans!? This man has insulted Mexicans, Muslims and women. He behaves like a spoiled, entitled child and acts like a bully. He's referred to other (non-white) nations as "s**t holes" while saying that white supremacists are "very fine people."

This man's politics of fear and hate has done more to divide this nation than any other politician. If people should see "Green Book" at least once, and racists twice, Trump should see it 50,000 times. The problem is, he still wouldn't get the message.

Mike Ursu, Racine

