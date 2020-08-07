Urbaniak: Changing my vote

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I am a person who cannot wear a mask due to a health issue.

I have been harassed, mocked, sworn at, spat on and threatened by the responsible, mask-wearing residents of Racine.

Thanks to Cory Mason's mandate, I can expect more of that.

I am now planning to move out of the city so I can see people smile instead of receive evil looks from behind mandatory masks.

I am also planning, after over 20 years of voting Democrat, on giving my vote to another party in November and from there on.

Mason can rest assured that other voters are feeling the same way.

A.G. Urbaniak, Racine

