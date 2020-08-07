You have permission to edit this article.
Urbaniak: Changing my vote
Urbaniak: Changing my vote

I am a person who cannot wear a mask due to a health issue.

I have been harassed, mocked, sworn at, spat on and threatened by the responsible, mask-wearing residents of Racine.

Thanks to Cory Mason's mandate, I can expect more of that.

I am now planning to move out of the city so I can see people smile instead of receive evil looks from behind mandatory masks.

I am also planning, after over 20 years of voting Democrat, on giving my vote to another party in November and from there on.

Mason can rest assured that other voters are feeling the same way. 

A.G. Urbaniak, Racine

