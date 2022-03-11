 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Uhlenhake: Logic of justice thrown to the winds

Starting with the indefensible cowardly action of Kenosha police officer, Rusten Sheskey, as he shot city resident Jacob Blake, a Black man, in the back on August 23, 2020, the local and state criminal justice systems completely ignored the pleas of justice from the family and others in the Black community.

With video recordings clearly showing the murderous attempt on Mr. Blake’s life many people thought that they would at last see justice dispersed on an even scale. Instead, it seems that the same old threadbare mode of infectious white supremacist ideology clearly circled the wagons of protection around the guilty perpetrators of police abuse and judicial injustice.

To make matters worse, the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse for the murders of two citizens and the attempted murder of another for exercising their rights to protest the above-mentioned injustices, means decent citizens must now live with one more slap in the face to human dignity.

Respectable and honest citizens of all ethnic backgrounds living in this state should now understand, that all rational logic of justice, especially in Southeastern Wisconsin, has been thrown to the winds.

In the words of author Terry Goodkind, “Pity for the guilty is treason to the innocent.”

Mission: “To actively challenge and eliminate racism through building collaborations”

Barry Uhlenhake, secretary, Coming Together Racine

