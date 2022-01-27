Uhlenhake: Learning from history

Thank you for printing the article entitled, "Finding Closure: How will COVID-19 end?" It represented a carefully researched compilation of data comparing other widespread diseases with the current pandemic. We can all benefit from the perspectives of history, and from what science has learned. It is easy to get caught up and stressed out in the day-to-day struggle of existence, but we must not forget we are part of a larger picture, the story of humanity upon the earth. As such, we will want to do everything in our power to live life with consciousness and responsibility.