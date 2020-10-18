Uhen: Factual errors in letters

It has been over 50 years since I’ve written a letter to the editor but there have been too many factual errors in recent letters to ignore any longer.

One writer stated that Joe Biden’s personal belief is pro-life! Actually Mr. Biden has stated that as president he would push for a bill to make the right to abortion the “law of the land” — he’s apparently not satisfied with the court decision granting that right. That’s about as far from pro-life as he can get.

Another frequent erroneous statement from writers is that Trump called the coronavirus a hoax. His exact words were “And this is their new hoax” referring to Democrats politicizing of the virus. As the saying goes — people are entitled to their own opinions but not their one facts.

And one further fact — on January 31 2020 President Trump declared coronavirus a US public health emergency and issued a travel ban between the US and China. On that same day Joe Biden criticized that travel ban referring to it as Trump’s record of “hysteria and xenophobia.”

Donald V. Uhen, Burlington

